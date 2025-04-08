Families affected by violence find healing, hope at Fort Pierce memorial garden

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — For families devastated by violence, healing can often feel out of reach.

But in Fort Pierce, survivors are finding peace and purpose through shared stories and a new place for reflection.

Families who lost loved ones to violence seek peace, reflect at park

At Dreamland Park, a recently created memorial garden is offering comfort to those living with the pain of losing a loved one. The benches in the space, now known as the Garden of Prayer and Hope, serve as a reminder that no one has to grieve alone.

“We bought some benches,” said Mary Sirmons. “We thought, this is the memorial garden of prayer and hope.”

Sirmons knows the pain of loss all too well.

“My granddaughter, she was killed in 2010 in that drive-by shooting when the girls were sitting on the porch,” she said.

Betty Bradwell, whose grandson was murdered just down the street, shared the same pain.

“My grandson that’s on the wall, he was murdered. right down the street here,” Bradwell said.

Both women now help lead the Survivors of Murdered Victims Support Group, an organization offering resources and community for others who’ve lost family members to violence.

One of those they’ve helped is Nikkiti White. Her daughter, Nikkitia Bryant, was killed during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce in 2023.

“She was one of eight people shot,” White recalled. “She was the only one that died. She died the next day.”

To cope with her grief, White became involved with Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, a national network of crime survivors advocating for public safety policies and healing.

“It was really nice to get with somebody that felt the same way I felt,” she said.

White said her daughter’s memory continues to fuel her mission "to keep my daughter’s memory alive."

Many families, including White, are still waiting for justice. Bradwell emphasized the importance of maintaining strong ties with law enforcement.

“It’s very important to have that relationship,” she said. “Because I can say when my grandson got murdered, they were right there to me.”

As names are etched into the memorial and families gather at the park, Dreamland is becoming more than a name — it’s a space to pray, hope and heal.