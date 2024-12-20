‘A lot of tears’: Family responds to suspicious death of Fort Pierce mother

It’s been five days and still no arrest in what police are calling a suspicious murder of a woman in Fort Pierce.

We’re hearing from members of 31-year-old Livia Doirin’s family, who are seeking justice as they cope with an unimaginable loss.

“This has been a very difficult time for us,” stated her brother Samuel Pierre. “It was very hard to deal with. A lot of tears. Very uncontrollable tears.”

Police say they found Doirin with gunshot and stab wounds in a home on South 24th Street in Fort Pierce Saturday night.

At the scene officers arrested Selma Jerome, who barricaded himself inside a bedroom before surrendering.

Jerome is not facing any charges connected to Doirin’s death.

Meanwhile, Doirin’s brother Samuel describes her as a loving sister, mother and friend.

WPTV

“She was a very encouraging person to her community,” stated Pierre. “A lot of people have reached out to express what she has meant to them.”

Doirin was a mother of four children who are left shaken by the case.

“We all know that they’re dealing with trauma, we all know that they’re grieving a whole lot,” stated Pierre. “We know that they need a lot of love and support throughout this whole situation.”

The family set up a GoFundMe to help her children move forward without their mother.

“The family will be calling for justice in her name and in honor of her legacy,” stated family spokesperson Greg Drumwright.

New charges have been filed for Jerome, including attempted murder of a police officer.

However, no charges have been filed in relation to Doirin’s death as officials are still processing evidence.