'I feel on edge, unsafe': Fort Pierce police investigating suspicious death

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — WPTV is seeking clarity from law enforcement regarding the unsettling death of a woman in Fort Pierce. Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances surrounding her passing late Saturday night.

\WPTV’s Mello Styles reported officers did arrest a man at the scene on unrelated charges.

According to police, a child dialed 911 from a home on South 24th Street late Saturday night. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man and two children safe, but the woman was found deceased. Authorities are now piecing together the last moments of her life.

The suspect, 56-year-old Selma Jerome, reportedly barricaded himself inside a bedroom but ultimately surrendered to the police. Inside, they discovered two unharmed children and the deceased woman.

A neighbor, who preferred to remain anonymous, expressed her unease.

“I feel on edge, unsafe,” she shared. “I don’t know if the children witnessed that, I don’t know why it happened, but it shouldn’t have.”

WPTV Selma Jerome, 56, has been arrested on a number of charges, including six related to firearms.

The victim has been identified as Livia Doirin. Fort Pierce police indicate that she had multiple gunshot and stab wounds and was found with a firearm clutched in her hand.

This neighbor highlighted the incident's impact on her sense of safety and now she will think twice about going to nearby stores.

“Now, I wouldn’t go to whatever is over there,” the resident said.

She hopes for an increased police presence to restore peace of mind to residents in the area.

“It’s not 'The Drive,' it’s not a good a neighborhood, so it’s not as important,” the resident said.

At this time, no charges have been filed concerning Doirin's death.