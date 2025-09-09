FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Three candidates are officially in the running for Fort Pierce’s District 2 seat, a special election triggered by the arrest and resignation of former Commissioner James Taylor last month.

The St. Lucie County supervisor of elections confirmed Donna Benton, Chris Dzadovsky and Jaimebeth Galinis have qualified for the ballot.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

3 candidates qualify for Fort Pierce District 2 special election

Election officials said preparations are underway to organize election workers ahead of early voting and Election Day.

Benton, a local businesswoman and broker, said she is entering the race to restore trust.

“I am honored to enter the race for City Commission District 2, Seat 2, with one clear mission: to bring integrity to the position while making Fort Pierce the best place to live, work, raise a family and recreate,” Benton said.

“My lifelong commitment to our city drives me to work diligently for safe neighborhoods, thriving businesses and a strong sense of community for all.”

Dzadovsky, a local businessman and former county commissioner, emphasized community empowerment.

“I believe in the power of Fort Pierce. Together, we can build a city where every resident is valued and every voice is heard,” he said. “I am committed to empowering our community to shape its future, strengthen our neighborhoods and create lasting change that benefits every resident.”

Galinis said her campaign is focused on accountability and transparency.

“I’m running to reset the agenda: to restore public trust, support ethical and effective leadership, and build a city government that listens, collaborates and delivers for every resident and every employee,” she said.

“Together, we can make Fort Pierce more transparent, responsive and resilient for the future.”

The special election is scheduled for Nov. 4, 2025. Early voting will run Oct. 25-Nov. 1. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 6.