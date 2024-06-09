16-year-old girl shot in Fort Pierce Saturday night

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — On Saturday night. Fort Pierce Police responded to a call about a shooting near North 13th Street and Avenue M just outside of the Lincoln Park Community Center.

A 16-year-old girl was shot and taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital. She was treated for non-life threatening injuries and was later released from the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Kelvin Ramirez at 772-828-0285 or kramirez@fppd.org or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers 1-(800)-273-8477.