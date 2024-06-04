'The city needs some type of hope:' What's being done to resolve gun violence in Fort Pierce?

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The city of Fort Pierce held a city commission meeting on Monday, which didn't include recent concerns over gun violence on the agenda.

"The city needs some type of hope. We don’t want you to come lie to us," said Fort Pierce resident Lisa Faya Prince-Mobley, who waited over three hours until public comment to share her concerns. "We don’t want you to come say you have a solution if you don’t have a solution."

She's with the organization Black Builders Community Action Group (BBCAG), which hosted a demonstration on Sunday simulating crime scenes in Fort Pierce as a way to stand against the violence.

She thanked Mayor Linda Hudson and commissioners Arnold Gaines and Curtis Johnson Jr. for attending the event, but said she was disappointed Hudson left without addressing the public.

"Your presence was welcome and is still welcome in our community, but we need to hear from you," said Prince-Mobley. "Even when you stood in front of the reporter, and you asked the journalist, did he have a solution? That was a valid question if you want to ask him that because he is a resident of the community. But when you have people's ear, have something to say."

She's referencing an interview when WPTV reporter Ethan Stein asked Hudson about the violence after at least four shootings occurred in Fort Pierce over three days.

Mayor Hudson apologized after public comment for leaving the event early and said that she had a family commitment with family she said she hasn't seen in a long time.

"I'm mad as hell and I'm not taking it anymore. When do we stand up for ourselves and say, no, you're not going to do this in my city," Hudson said in reference to the violence. "This is a wonderful place to live. And I believe in Fort Pierce and I believe we have a bright future. And I'm willing to work with you and stay as long as you need me to stay. And I have hope and I'd like to give you hope."

According to Hudson, the city has worked in collaboration with the Boys and Girls Club, the Resources In Community Hope (R.I.C.H.) house, the Courageous Kids, Fire Hawks and more.

"We have done a number of things with young people to try to give them things to do that are productive and that will serve them well in life," said Hudson.

After waiting in the nearly five-hour-long commission meeting on Monday, WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked Hudson to answer some questions, which she declined as she was leaving City Hall.

“For the residents that want to know what’s next, is there anything you’d like to tell them?" asked Lopez.

"For the residents who want to know what’s next? Not tonight," said Hudson.

"Not tonight? When can they expect the next step in all this?" asked Lopez.

"Mr. Mimms and I are going to be talking about all this in the morning. Good night. Good night,” said Hudson.

After public comment, Gaines criticized media outlets for not showcasing positive things happening in the Fort Pierce.

"I don't understand and I'm trying to look back, because sometimes there's narratives that's been put out about our city," said Gaines. "I'm starting to think about some of these newscasts that they put on our city. They love to put our city in the negative."

WPTV has been pushing commissioners for answers and solutions after residents continue to express concerns.

"I’m tired of getting up all times of the night, 12, 1 o'clock in the morning, gunshots going off," one man said during public comment.

Another resident who attended the meeting criticized the commission for taking hours to discuss regulations on a local business instead of gun violence which was not on the agenda.

Even Johnson expressed his experience with gun violence.

"I have a hole in my wall at my house that somebody shot. I don't know where the bullet came from, but there's a hole in my wall," said Johnson. "I think we have a serious issue here and my angle is to really pursue that and how do we get these guns off the street?"

While trying to find solutions, last month WPTV reporter Kate Hussey connected Hudson with the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition (FRRC)which helps mentor at risk youth.

When she contacted Hudson, Mimms and the city for an update, she did not receive a response back.

After the meeting, city manager Nick Mimms agreed to do an interview with WTPV confirming that plans are in motion with FRRC.

“I’m going to be talking to one of the representatives, not only Florida Restoration folks also, but the Round Table of St Lucie County, but another group called the Circle of Brotherhood from Miami," said Mimms. "We’re losing human beings, and the preservation of life should take precedence over every other consideration."

Mimms said another hurdle has been police retention, citing economic struggles.

"[Other communities] see our highly trained officers, and I have to credit our police administration. We train our officers to a very high degree. And then as soon as they're trained, they become targets, they become sought after," said Mimms.

He said on the plans is to look into better salaries in effort to improve retention.

"We're going to keep pushing until we reduce these unfortunate occurrences. We're going to work together with our community and our residents and our businesses and our elected officials and even you," said Mimms.

What's next?

According to Hudson, she will be discussing the next steps with Mimms on Tuesday.