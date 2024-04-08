14-year-old boy killed in Fort Pierce mini bike crash

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy riding a mini bike died in a crash Friday evening in Fort Pierce, police said.

In a social media post, the Fort Pierce police department said the teen and another person were riding east on Soltman Avenue just after 7 p.m. when the driver didn't stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Birch Street and collided with a 2023 Ford F-250 pickup.

Both riders were thrown from the bike.

The 14-year-old Fort Pierce boy was critically injured. He was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where he tragically died from his injuries on Sunday.

The other rider took off with the damaged mini bike, along with two riders on a second mini bike. None of those riders have been found, and it's unclear who was driving the mini bike that crashed, police said.

Two men inside the pickup truck were not hurt.

If you have any information about the crash or the other riders involved, call Fort Pierce Police Department officer Shayne Stokes at 772-302-4764, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.