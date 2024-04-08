Boy, 11, dies after dirt bike crash in Palm City

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy died Friday night after a crash involving a dirt bike in Palm City neighborhood, officials said Monday.

Martin County Fire Rescue just before 6 p.m. responded to the 5600 block of Southwest Woodham Street west of Florida's Turnpike, spokesman Cory Pippin told WPTV.

The unidentified boy was taken to Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital in Stuart with life-threatening injuries.

He died at 7:01 p.m. at the hospital, Martin County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Christine Christofek told WPTV.

The case is being handled by the Florida Highway Patrol, which hadn't responded to an inquiry from WPTV.

A neighbor, Ed Daccarett, told WPTV reporter Joel Lopez he often walks on Woodham Street on Friday night.

Matthew Kauerauf/WPTV Ed Daccarett said he often walks in other areas in the evening in Palm City but instead went on Woodham Street on Friday night where he saw the aftermath of the dirt bike crash.



"Oh there was so much emergency equipment," he said. "There was the fire brigade, there were ambulances, there were police cars, sheriff cars and of course Highway Patrol. When we saw this we were really taken aback."

Daccarett said it's a "common sight to see" kids on ATVs and dirt bikes.

"They're always riding up riding back and forth," he said.

The tragedy is weighing heavy on neighbors.

"They’re not alone in their grieving," Daccarett said.

