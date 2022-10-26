Witnesses react to tanker fire, traffic on I-95 in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A three-vehicle collision that set a tanker truck on fire on Interstate 95 Tuesday could be heard throughout Delray Beach.

“Insane, insane, I could hear it from inside,” said resident Paulo Quiroz. "So really it was like a loud crash, like a loud boom. I stepped outside. At first, it was the smell of smoke and then you could see it started to flame up a little bit."

The fire grew to create large clouds of thick black smoke shutting both directions of I-95.

"It was very crazy. It almost looked like the set of a movie. The fire, the smoke was just unreal, unreal," said people like Jennings Taylor who works at Tin Roof on Atlantic Avenue.

Taylor said the traffic from the crash made him late for work.

"I have a very short commute to work. I'm just off the highway, probably get here in 5 minutes only but with all the traffic getting redirected took me almost 30 minutes to get here," said Taylor.

Surrounding detour roads also became congested from south Boynton Beach to Palmetto Park Road.

"When I looked outside my front porch, I could just see billows and billows of smoke," said Taylor. "I saw the whole highway was stopped. When I drove here, under the bridge, nobody was moving."

Other people we spoke with on Atlantic Avenue said the traffic caused them to be late for meetings and dinners.

"It’s just crazy. I hope everybody is okay, I hope everybody is good, I hope the driver is okay," said Quiroz

It took about 5 hours after the crash for crews to reopen all southbound lanes but as of 9 p.m. on Tuesday only 2 northbound lanes were reopened.

