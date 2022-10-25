Tanker truck catches fire on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach, creating large flames, heavy smoke, heavy delays

WATCH A LIVE FEED FROM THE SCENE:

There are heavy delays on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after a tanker truck caught fire near the Atlantic Avenue exit, creating large flames and heavy smoke.

Drivers could see heavy smoke for miles after the incident occurred at about 1:17 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The tanker fire is just south of the Atlantic Avenue interchange.

DBFR and ⁦@PBCFR⁩ are working to put out a tanker truck that caught fire on I-95. Drivers should avoid the highway in Delray Beach. The incident is just south of the Atlantic Avenue interchange in the northbound lanes. pic.twitter.com/kCXaUh6NxV — Delray Beach Fire Rescue (@DelrayBeachFire) October 25, 2022

All southbound and northbound lanes are closed in both directions. Just before 2 p.m., traffic was backed up for miles.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue are at the scene working to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

It’s unknown if anyone was hurt.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

