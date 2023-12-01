Watch Now
Victim identified in fatal excavator accident in Delray Beach

Eric Guthrie of Loxahatchee killed when arm of excavator landed on him
Closeup of excavator on top of cab of truck in Delray Beach, Nov. 9, 2023
WPTV
A toppled excavator is seen on top of the cab of a construction truck, Nov. 9, 2023, at 1041 Lewis Cove in Delray Beach, Fla.
Posted at 6:12 PM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 18:24:53-05

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The investigation into a fatal construction accident last month in Palm Beach County claims the operator of an excavator lost balance of the machinery.

The accident happened Nov. 9 along Lewis Cove in Delray Beach where crews were knocking down a home.

According to police, the man operating the excavator said the equipment, "began to shift off balance," as he was driving it up a pile of debris and then equipment tipped over.

The report said Eric Guthrie, 56, of Loxahatchee, was standing at a platform by his truck and was killed when the arm of the excavator landed on him.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating.

