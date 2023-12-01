Victim identified in fatal excavator accident in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The investigation into a fatal construction accident last month in Palm Beach County claims the operator of an excavator lost balance of the machinery.

The accident happened Nov. 9 along Lewis Cove in Delray Beach where crews were knocking down a home.

According to police, the man operating the excavator said the equipment, "began to shift off balance," as he was driving it up a pile of debris and then equipment tipped over.

The report said Eric Guthrie, 56, of Loxahatchee, was standing at a platform by his truck and was killed when the arm of the excavator landed on him.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating.