Construction worker killed in excavator collapse in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach Fire Rescue said a construction worker was killed Thursday after an excavator collapsed onto a dump truck.

Ted White, a spokesman for the Delray Beach Police Department and Delray Beach Fire Rescue, said the incident happened at 1041 Lewis Cove, just off State Road A1A, about a mile south of Atlantic Avenue.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a CASE excavator toppled over, crushing the front of a dump truck and smashing the windshield.

WPTV A toppled excavator is seen on top of the cab of a construction truck, Nov. 9, 2023, at 1041 Lewis Cove in Delray Beach, Fla.

In a social media post, Delray Beach Fire Rescue said a construction worker was killed after "being struck by an excavator clearing debris from a demolished home."

A construction worker was killed after being struck by an excavator clearing debris from a demolished home on Lewis Cove. Delray Beach Fire Rescue transported an adult male to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. pic.twitter.com/WTTE1mOu23 — Delray Beach Fire Rescue (@DelrayBeachFire) November 9, 2023

White added that the worker, a man who has not been identified, was inside the dump truck when the excavator toppled onto the vehicle. A man operating the excavator was not hurt.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue took the construction worker to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.