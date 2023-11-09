Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyDelray Beach

Actions

Construction worker killed in excavator collapse in Delray Beach

Excavator topples onto dump truck at 1041 Lewis Cove, Chopper 5 video shows
Delray Beach police said at least one person is hurt after an excavator collapsed onto a dump truck Thursday morning.
Construction excavator collapse at 1041 Lewis Cove in Delray Beach, Nov. 9, 2023
Posted at 9:28 AM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 12:09:41-05

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach Fire Rescue said a construction worker was killed Thursday after an excavator collapsed onto a dump truck.

Ted White, a spokesman for the Delray Beach Police Department and Delray Beach Fire Rescue, said the incident happened at 1041 Lewis Cove, just off State Road A1A, about a mile south of Atlantic Avenue.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a CASE excavator toppled over, crushing the front of a dump truck and smashing the windshield.

Closeup of excavator on top of cab of truck in Delray Beach, Nov. 9, 2023
A toppled excavator is seen on top of the cab of a construction truck, Nov. 9, 2023, at 1041 Lewis Cove in Delray Beach, Fla.

In a social media post, Delray Beach Fire Rescue said a construction worker was killed after "being struck by an excavator clearing debris from a demolished home."

White added that the worker, a man who has not been identified, was inside the dump truck when the excavator toppled onto the vehicle. A man operating the excavator was not hurt.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue took the construction worker to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Season of Hope' with sponsors 480x360

SEASON OF HOPE