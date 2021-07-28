Watch
Pro-Israel rally to be held outside Ben & Jerry's location in Delray Beach

Company announced it will stop selling products in occupied Palestinian territories
Boca Raton Synagogue
Ben & Jerry's Pro Israel rally in Boca Raton
Posted at 2:40 PM, Jul 28, 2021
BOCA RATON, Fla. — An announcement this month from one of America's most well know ice cream brands is causing backlash and protests in support of Israel.

Ben & Jerry's announced July 19 that it will stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories because the company believes it's "inconsistent" with its values.

A pro-Israel rally is scheduled to be held Wednesday afternoon outside of a Ben & Jerry's location along Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach.

Organizers said the 5:30 p.m. protest is directed at Ben & Jerry's corporate board of directors.

Ben & Jerry's had come under pressure from pro-Palestinian groups over its business in Israel and Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

Although Ben & Jerry's will no longer be sold in occupied Palestinian territories, the company said it will stay in Israel through a different arrangement.

