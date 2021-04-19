PopStroke mini-golf course designed by Tiger Woods proposed in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A new business venture with ties to golfing legend Tiger Woods will be up for debate Tuesday in Delray Beach.

The city commission will review plans to build two 18-hole miniature golf courses on a three-acre site located at 1314 North Federal Hwy.

The company, PopStroke, bills itself as a "technology-infused golf-entertainment concept featuring professionally designed putting courses and exceptional food and beverage."

PopStroke The proposed venue will offer 36 holes of putting on two Tiger Woods-designed putting courses.

PopStroke entered into a partnership with Tiger Woods and his company Tiger Woods Ventures (TGR) in 2019 to design PopStroke's courses.

The proposed venue will offer 36 holes of putting on two Tiger Woods-designed putting courses, a 4,500 square-foot restaurant and a children's play area.

PopStroke allows golfers the ability to play during the day or night and has synthetic turf they say mimics traditional putting greens.

PopStroke PopStroke says the family-friendly venue will allow for families to put and compete day or night.

The proposed hours of operation would be Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight.

The plan was reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Board on March 15 and approved by a vote of five to one.

There are currently two other PopStroke courses located in Port St. Lucie and Fort Myers with other locations planned in Orlando and Arizona.