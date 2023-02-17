Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyDelray Beach

Actions

Police ID couple killed by Brightline train while SUV stopped on tracks in Delray Beach

Elderly couple in Nissan Rogue struck by southbound Brightline train, moments after northbound freight train passes
Police say an SUV was stopped on the tracks with the crossing gates down when it was struck by a Brightline train, killing two people inside. The crash occurred moments after a freight train traveling the opposite way passed by the vehicle.
Police shine light at SUV on its side on tracks after fatal Brightline crash in Delray Beach, Feb. 8, 2023
Posted at 11:47 AM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 11:47:39-05

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police have identified the couple who were killed when their SUV stopped on the railroad tracks and was struck by a Brightline train last week in Delray Beach.

Delray Beach police spokesman Ted White identified the victims as Arthur Jacobson, 82, and Bette Jacobson, 77.

The crash occurred on the evening of Feb. 8 along the railroad tracks at Lindell Boulevard and Old Dixie Highway.

Witnesses told police they saw the Nissan Rogue stopped on the easternmost track with the crossing gates down as a northbound freight train passed the SUV on the westernmost track.

Railroad crossing at Lindell Boulevard and Old Dixie Highway in Delray Beach, day after fatal Brightline train crash, Feb. 9, 2023
This railroad crossing at Lindell Boulevard and Old Dixie Highway illustrates how the northbound and southbound tracks are separated but within the crossing gates, Feb. 9, 2023, one day after a Brightline train struck a vehicle stopped on the southbound tracks, killing two people, in Delray Beach, Fla.

Seconds later, however, a southbound Brightline train on the easternmost track struck the SUV, killing the couple.

White said there was no evidence to suggest that alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Police continue to investigate the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7