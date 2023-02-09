Watch Now
2 die in crash with Brightline train in Delray Beach

Crash closed Lindell, Old Dixie intersection
Posted at 9:10 PM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 21:51:59-05

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Two people died after their SUV was struck by a Brightline train, Delray Beach police said Wednesday night.

Delray Beach police and fire rescue responded to the crash around 8 p.m.

The vehicle was on the tracks when it struck by the southbound train, the police agency posted on Twitter.

Lindell Boulevard is shut down at Dixie Highway in all directions while police investigate crash, the agency posted on Facebook.

The FEC tracks are west of Dixie.

Rob Callahan witnessed the aftermath from his condo and sent an image to WPTV.

The closest Brightline train station is in Boca Raton.

