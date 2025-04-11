Palm Beach County police union banned from future events after controversial parade display

Tensions are rising between the city of Delray Beach and Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association.

City leaders have banned the police union from special events for a year, following a controversial message displayed during last month's St. Patrick's Day parade.

On one side, it displayed a festive message. But on the other were pictures of city leaders, with a message urging residents to take action and call for better pay for officers.

It’s a story we’ve been monitoring following failed contract negotiations between the two.

WPTV’s Zitlali Solache spoke with John Kazanjian, president of the union, who said he's committed to fighting for better pay and benefits for officers.

“In the middle of it we changed it to our First Amendment right,” said Kazanjian. “It’s our First Amendment right to express what’s going on in Delray Beach.”

In a letter, the city manager said the PBA falsely described their entry to the parade, stating, "Happy St. Patrick’s Day from the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association will be the message on a box truck.”

“I think it’s little troubling to have the organization making a false statement on an application, but other than that this is just typical negotiation shenanigans,” Vice Mayor Juli Casale told WPTV.

Casale and some city leaders support the latest proposal, which they say is approximately a $15 million increase to the current contract over three years.

“I understand the union represents the employees and they want to get as much as they can, but at the end of the day what we’re offered is remarkably reasonable,” said Casale.

WATCH: John Kazanjian tells WPTV reporter Joel Lopez what he would like to see in contract

Could resolution be coming to failed Delray Beach police contract negotiations?

However, Kazanjian said the union is not backing down until a good deal is reached soon.

“Besides the truck, I’m looking into getting some airplanes up and flying them on the beach,” said Kazanjian.