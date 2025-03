DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade is taking over Atlantic Avenue on Saturday!

WPTV is a proud sponsor of the city's signature event.

The parade route will start west along Atlantic Avenue from the Intracoastal Waterway to Northwest Fifth Avenue.

The parade features over 70 entries from fire departments from around the world, United States Veterans, Pipes and Drums, floats, schools, businesses, and more.

