Meet Terrence Moore, new city manager in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Terrence Moore is beginning his first week as the new city manager in Delray Beach.

Moore becomes the city's third full-time city manager in less than five years, moving from College Park, Georgia, where he walked into a similar revolving door situation there.

"I was able to serve as city manager for eight years," Moore told WPTV during an interview Wednesday. "I am actually the longest consecutive-serving city manager in that city's history."

Moore starts as the city begins its budget discussion for next year. He's already got a meeting with the finance department this week.

Last year the city had to reappropriate funds after the coronavirus pandemic created a multi-million-dollar gap. City staff reported to commissioners last month that there could be a potential $11 million gap to balance this year.

"I'm not terribly concerned, at this point, because, again, I think everyone is working to achieve a better environment in terms of getting to the best place possible for solid financial management," Moore said.

Moore believes his background in budgeting will help reduce the burden on taxpayers as much as possible.

"Recommendations have not yet been truly finalized," he said.

Another goal for Moore is looking at the city's water. The city has been investigated by Palm Beach County and state agencies over reclaimed water issues.

"Much of this is a function of clarifying the facts as to why we are where we are and to do what we can to implement infrastructure improvements," Moore said.

Moore will join the discussions about possibly building a new water treatment facility.

Public hearings for those budget discussions will take place at the end of the month.