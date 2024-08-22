Gulf Stream to add pavement signage allowing cyclists to use full road

GULF STREAM, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation announced plans to make safety improvements along A1A from Delray Beach up to Palm Beach island.

Among those, adding sharrow markings on the pavement in the town of Gulf Stream which would allow cyclists to use the full lane.

This comes after eight cyclists were hit by a wrong way driver along Gulf Stream back in January.

WATCH BELOW: Group of cyclists hospitalized after car crashes into them

7 people taken to hospital after crash between car and cyclists in Gulf Stream

"How often are you watching out for cars?" asked WPTV reporter Joel Lopez.

"Oh, all the time," said cyclist Marty Pawlicki.

Pawlicki lives in Briny Breezes and said he's been cycling for 30 years and has never crashed with any cars.

He said he's seen law enforcement pulling cars over down A1A, but said parts of the road are unsafe for cyclists.

“I mean this is about as wide as it gets here in Gulf Stream," said Pawlicki, referencing the bike lane on A1A.

"Do you think this is wide enough?" asked Lopez.

CRASHES ON A1A BETWEEN 2014 AND 2023



Crash Map 2014-2023_3 by audra.schroeder

"No," said Pawlicki.

We dug into the issue and according to FDOT Palm Beach, Ocean Ridge, Briny Breezes, Boynton Beach and Delray Beach all have unmarked shoulders on both sides of the road.

They'll be getting "Share the Road" signs.

Places like Manalapan and Gulf Stream were found to have no shoulders. Those roads will be getting pavement markings.

"I just hope that it's a single and not a hundred and and fifty line that you cannot pass cause when you get to that point, there's no passing them," said Noel Zmistowski.

WATCH BELOW: Project to resurface and improve three miles of road

FDOT launched $8 million project to resurface A1A in Palm Beach County. Will it help keep cyclists safe?

He said he drives through A1A daily, and has come close to colliding with cyclists.

"I think it's downright dangerous, people have to pass coming into oncoming traffic to pass them, they need four feet, they can only do 25 mph on a 35 mph road, I think they need to go to a public park or gym," said Zmistowski.

"In your opinion what could be done to share the roads down A1A?" asked WPTV reporter Joel Lopez.

"Don't let them ride on A1A. I get it’s a beautiful view, but find another place," said Zmistowski.

The marking projects are just the first step in FDOT's plan.

Over the next five years they have seven resurfacing projects down A1A, which includes adding 5-foot bike lanes in areas where there’s space.