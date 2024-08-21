FDOT launched $8 million project to resurface A1A in Palm Beach County. Will it help keep cyclists safe?

Crashes like the one we saw on A1A in January that sent eight cyclists to the hospitalis one reason for improvements that are being made to a stretch of A1A from Boca Raton to Delray Beach.

And after hearing from many viewers about what should be done, changes are on the way.

Resident Michael Command says he rides from Boca Raton to Delray Beach and back daily, and that it can "get very dangerous."

That's why the Florida Department of Transportation launched an over $8 million project to resurface A1A, and improve signage and pavement markings.

"Any improvements, anything I'd be happy with," said Command.

The project starts at the north end of Boca Raton and stretches three miles to Linton Blvd. in Delray Beach. It will also widen A1A in each direction, providing five-foot bicycle lanes.

Brian Rusher with the Palm Beach Transportation Agency says this will be a win-win for cyclists and drivers.

"if you have pot holes or if you have alligator cracking or if you have pavement that's worn, the stopping capabilities for a vehicle is not as good," he said.

They did a crash study from 2014-2023, and found there were 22 bicycle crashes along A1A from Royal Palm Way on Palm Beach Island, through the end of Boca Raton, one of which was fatal, not including the January crash.

"I think it's important that we draw attention to this and that we continue to call out that there are serious safety deficiencies on our streets that we need to address," said Rusher.

When can we expect these project to be complete? According to FDOT, it should be finished in fall of 2025.