George Bush Bascule Bridge in Delray Beach closed to traffic due to repair

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The George Bush Bascule Bridge in Delray Beach is closed for repair after a malfunction during an opening deemed the bridge "inoperable."

The bridge is located between Southeast 15th Street and Atlantic Avenue.

Officials said bridge staff has been actively working to correct the issue since Thursday, March 3, at 9:30 p.m. when they say the issue became evident.

Further investigation determined the shaft sheared in two pieces, authorities said.

The bridge will remain out of service to vehicular traffic during the repair process.

George Bush Boulevard over the Intracoastal Waterway will be closed until further notice.

Traffic will be detoured via NE 5th Avenue / NE 6th Avenue, Atlantic Avenue and N. Ocean Boulevard.

