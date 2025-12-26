Former employee details alleged abuse at Delray Beach doggy day care that included kicking, throwing animals

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A second former employee of Wanderlust Dogs day care in Delray Beach has come forward with allegations of animal abuse against the owner, who was arrested earlier this month for allegedly punching a puppy and breaking its jaw.

Jason Hershman, owner of Wanderlust Dogs, was initially arrested after deputies say he punched a puppy named Cosmo in the face, breaking the dog's jaw. Now, multiple former employees are coming forward with claims of witnessing additional incidents of animal abuse at the facility.

WATCH BELOW: Dog day care owner faces mounting abuse allegations from former employees

Lauren Patterson said she quit after witnessing what she describes as repeated abuse by Hershman.

"Dogs don't have voices. Animals don't have voices. I think it's important that, if we see something, speak about it," Patterson said.

Patterson claimed she saw Hershman kick a dog in the stomach after it tried to jump on him in a friendly manner. She said Hershman told her that if two dogs fight, employees should kick them in the stomach to make them stop.

She also alleges that Hershman would move dogs out of the way by grabbing them by the neck and throwing them "almost as far as he could."

Patterson, who has five years of experience working at doggy day cares, said this type of behavior was unprecedented in her career.

"It's terrible, and it's disgusting," said Eyal Goffstein, another former employee who came forward with similar allegations earlier this week.

Goffstein recounted three separate incidents where he claims he witnessed Hershman hurt dogs, prompting him to call Animal Control.

Both former employees said they contacted authorities about their concerns.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the case. Deputies believe more dogs than just Cosmo may have been abused while staying at the facility.

Following Hershman's arrest, Wanderlust sent a statement saying claims of abuse are "shocking, untrue and heartbreaking," adding the "truth will come out during the legal process."

Patterson advises pet owners to thoroughly research any facility before leaving their animals there, warning that "there could be a lot of wrongdoing going on behind closed doors."

Hershman has not responded to requests for comment.

