Detectives say dog daycare owner admitted to punching miniature poodle

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is learning more about an incident of severe animal abuse involving the owner of a dog daycare center in Delray Beach.

PBSO announces Animal Cruelty Task Force

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) Detective Eric Zadanosky has been investigating the case of Wanderlust Dogs owner Jason Hershman, who was arrested for animal abuse on Wednesday after allegedly punching a miniature poodle in the face, causing severe injuries to the dog.

Zadanosky was at a press conference Thursday morning and provided details on what led to Hershman's arrest.

According to Zadanosky, the investigation began in May after multiple employees at Wanderlust Dogs reported Cosmo, a 12-pound miniature poodle puppy, had been injured while in the care of Hershman. They said they heard a loud crash and scream, and found Cosmo bleeding, disoriented and in distress.

Hershman reportedly admitted to employees that he punched Cosmo because the puppy tried to bite him.

Veterinary imagery showed that Cosmo had suffered both a tooth and jaw fracture and had to undergo major surgery on May 20.

In July, an Animal Care and Control sergeant collected witness statements and photos from employees who said there had been prior incidents of Hershman kicking dogs and directing his staff to conceal the cause of Cosmo's injuries. Veterinarians concluded that the puppy's injuries were caused by significant blunt force trauma and not an accident.

Hershman's arrest is one made by PBSO's newly formed Animal Cruelty Unit, which Sheriff Bradshaw announced Thursday was made in an effort to catch more cases of animal abuse and expedite the investigation process.

Bradshaw said that having this unit allows Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control to work more directly with the sheriff's office.

"Animal Control— they're great people. They work hard, but they're overwhelmed," Bradshaw said. "They always have to have law enforcement with them, because they can't do a search warrant, they can't make an arrest, they can't do the things that law enforcement do. So they got to have us with them anyway, so why not have a unit that's dedicated and networks with them to do that?"

Bradshaw said that he hopes Cosmo's case shows the importance of the public speaking out if they suspect a case of animal abuse.

"You can be anonymous, but give us the information," Bradshaw said. "The public needs to know that we care about them and we care about their pets because it makes their life better."

Cosmo's owner, Grace Salcedo, says that Cosmo is recovering well.

"It was horrible, I had never dealt with a situation like that, so I was very shocked," Salcedo said. "I didn't really know what to think, and with what they told me, it was just it was very bizarre."

Hershman is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.