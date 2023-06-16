Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyDelray Beach

Actions

Driver arrested following February crash that killed woman in Delray Beach

Balmont Thompson faces DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, seven other charges
One person was killed and multiple others were hurt following a crash early Monday morning in Delray Beach, police said.
One person was killed and four others were taken to the hospital following a deadly crash at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Miltary Trail in Delray Beach on Feb. 13, 2023.
Posted at 9:01 PM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 21:02:00-04

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A suspect was arrested Thursday morning following a fatal crash that occurred earlier this year in Delray Beach.

The crash occurred just after 5 a.m. on Feb. 13 along Atlantic Avenue, killing a woman and injuring four others.

Police said Balmont Thompson, 28, was arrested in Miami by the South Florida Marshals Task Force.

Thompson faces charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and seven other charges. He was taken to the main Palm Beach County Jail.

Police said Youseline Pierre was traveling south on S. Military Trail through the W. Atlantic Avenue intersection when she was struck on the passenger side of her Mazda SUV by an eastbound Honda Accord traveling at a high rate of speed.

Pierre was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thompson, who was the driver of the Honda Accord, along with three passengers, were taken to a hospital with serious bodily injuries. Police said after a thorough investigation, a warrant was issued for Thompson's arrest.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7