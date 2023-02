DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — At least one person is dead following a crash early Monday morning in Delray Beach, police said.

A spokesman for the Delray Beach Police Department said two vehicles were involved in the wreck at Atlantic Avenue and Military Trail.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue said emergency crews arrived at the scene around 5:20 a.m. and there was a vehicle fire and multiple people hurt.

The eastbound lanes of Atlantic Avenue and northbound lanes of Military Trail are shut down.