Doctors credit dad's quick CPR with saving son's life after teen is struck by lightning

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — When lightning struck his 14-year-old son on a soccer field, Kevin Sosa's father didn't hesitate — he dropped to the ground and started CPR. Doctors say that decision is the reason Kevin survived.

Now, Kevin has reunited with his parents, the first responders and the medical team who brought him back to life during an emotional ceremony at Delray Medical Center.

"Thank you for saving my life," Kevin said to a room full of medical and emergency staff.

According to Kevin's dad, they were playing soccer on a field near their home in Boynton Beach on August 23 when the weather suddenly turned cloudy, and lightning struck. His father was close by when it happened.

"He felt sort of the electricity run through him, but the main impact clearly went to Kevin," Dr. Pedro Gonzalez said.

As Kevin's mother called for help, his father immediately began CPR — and doctors said that quick thinking helped save his son's life. Paramedics arrived on scene, took over CPR, and rushed Kevin to Delray Medical Center, where he stayed for weeks and even celebrated his birthday in a hospital room.

Doctors said Kevin went into cardiac arrest. Palm Beach Fire Rescue said only about 10% of people who go into cardiac arrest survive — and the CPR Kevin received before paramedics arrived made the difference.

"If they hadn't done CPR on him, the time that his brain would've been without oxygen would've been much longer, and I don't think he would've seen this much of a recovery," Dr. Angela Jones said. "To see him up, and walking, and talking, it really is a testament to the pre-hospital care that he got both from his parents and from the first responders."

The ceremony brought together everyone who played a part in Kevin's recovery.

"This outcome would not be possible without everyone in this room today," Heather Havericak said.

The reunion was also a reminder that knowing CPR — and not being afraid to use it — can save a life.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

