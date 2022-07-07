Delray Beach woman struck by stray bullet on Fourth of July

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Delray Beach woman is recovering after she was hurt by a gunshot wound while enjoying Fourth of July fireworks with her family.

"Shoot fireworks, don't shoot guns," said Felichia Johnson, who was hurt by a stray bullet. "I was coming back in the house, and I felt something hit my arm, felt like somebody had punched me really, really hard. But at the same time of the punch, it was burning and stinging."

Johnson and her family had been celebrating with a BBQ when she thought she got hit by a firework until paramedics said it was a bullet.

"I had my grandson in my hand, and I had just put him down in the car, and it was kind of scary knowing that it could've been way worse than that, but it didn't," said Johnson.

Delray Beach police believe the shooting was caused by someone firing his or her gun into the sky to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

"That's supposed to be a family day, where kids get together, kids shoot fireworks," said Johnson. "What person in their right mind would be shooting an actual gun on the Fourth of July? 'Cause if you're shooting a gun, it's got to come back down."

Police said they are looking into the incident and, if caught, those responsible could face jail time.

"Now I don't feel comfortable sitting out at night anymore," said Johnson. "I would sit out in the daytime, (but) once the sun goes down, I will definitely go in the house."

Johnson said her neighborhood has always been safe and hopes her story is a lesson for everybody.

"Just be mindful, because it could've [been worse]," said Johnson. "Thank God I'm still here. You know, it's going to be a long process for me to go through."

Johnson was treated at a hospital and is expected to be OK, but the bullet is still in her arm.

She's expecting to go into surgery in the coming weeks.