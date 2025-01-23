Delray Beach woman pardoned of Jan. 6 charges says she would do it again

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gina Bisignano cut off her ankle bracelet.

The Beverly Hills beautician, who currently lives in Delray Beach, was one of the first defendants charged with federal crimes after participating at the protest at the Capitol on Jan. 6. She was indicted on seven charges, including destruction of government property and engaging in physical violence.

“I mean, the ankle bracelet was four years of tyranny and persecution and I think I wore it with dignity,” Bisignano said. “As you can see I bedazzled it. I took one for the team and the American people.”

Bisignano is one of the about 1,500 people who received a pardon from President Donald Trump. Although she was convicted for some of the charges in the indictment, she was never formally sentenced after four years of legal maneuvering.

Bisignano told WPTV’s Ethan Stein the motive for attending the protest was trying to change government. She also said various legal maneuvering was part of her strategy to “delay, delay, delay,” because she was hoping for a pardon.

“I’m smarter than people think I am,” she said.

Bisignano also said she had no remorse for her actions. She said she would participate in a similar protest to Jan. 6 in the future, if given the opportunity.

“I’m proud,” said Bisignano. “I’m proud. I mean, half the country is on my side… I think more people are waking up to the tyranny.”

Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Florida) told WPTV she “disagreed” with the pardons in a virtual interview on Tuesday afternoon. She said she hid in the Capitol building for four hours during the protest where the Department of Justice said about 140 police officers were assaulted.

“I wouldn’t call that patriotism on the part of the mob,” Rep. Frankel said. “I would call it patriotism on the part of the very brave officers who tried to protect us that day.”

The congresswoman said she was in “shock” during the attack and tried to find a gas mask. She said it was a “harrowing” experience.

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-New York) expressed similar sentiments after the pardons were announced Monday night.

“What happened on January 6 was wrong,” Lawler said. It never should have happened, and I believe those that committed acts of violence and certainly against police officers should always be held accountable.”

Bisignano has a different opinion than the two members of Congress. She believes her time at the Capitol on Jan. 6 started a “revolution,” leading to the removal of Joe Biden from the presidency.

“I think it started as a revolution for righteousness,” Bisignano said. “I believe in history we will go down as people who attempted to save our republic and our democracy.”