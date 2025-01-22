Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio arrives back in Miami after pardon from President Trump

MIAMI — Former Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio arrived back in Miami on Wednesday after he was pardoned this week by President Donald Trump.

Tarrio was one of four members of the far-right group found guilty of seditious conspiracy in May 2023 for their role attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

WATCH BELOW: Enrique Tarrio arrives at Miami International Airport

Former Proud Boys leader back in Miami after Trump pardon

The Miami native received 22 years in prison, the longest sentence of anyone connected to the riot.

When he was asked by a crowd of reporters at Miami International Airport, if he had any remorse, he replied, "Absolutely not."

The far-right group leader was not in Washington for the attack on the Capitol, but he was arrested and ordered to stay away from Washington, D.C.

Tarrio was one of about 1,500 defendants in the riot who had their sentences pardoned or commuted by Trump on Monday.

An attorney for Tarrio issued a statement which read in part: "We are optimistic for the future, as we now turn the page on this chapter, embracing new possibilities and opportunities."