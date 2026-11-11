Delray Beach mayor looks to private sponsors to save 2027 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach Mayor Tom Carney says he's exploring a private-sector solution to keep the city's 2027 St. Patrick's Day Parade alive after a new Florida law prompted the city to announce it would cancel the event.

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Delray Beach mayor looks to private sponsors to save St. Patrick's Day Parade

The city's annual Pride Festival is also affected by the decision, which Carney says stems from Senate Bill 1134.

The legislation restricts local governments from funding, promoting or taking official actions related to certain diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) activities.

Carney said the potential impact on the two events has been top of mind since the bill passed.

"We learned very quickly that, within the scope of the definition of DEI, it could (impact both) the St. Patrick's Day parade and the Pride festival," Carney said.

After the city announced the cancellation, Carney said residents quickly voiced their concerns.

"I would say by Saturday I had a good 50 emails in my box saying, 'What are you doing?'" he said.

Now, the mayor is looking at another option: allowing private organizers and sponsors to take the lead.

Carney said the St. Patrick's Day parade used to be a private event and his family also participated in underwriting it in the past. He said he's already reached out to potential supporters, and others have contacted him offering to help fund the parade.

"I decided, well, let's just make it a private event again, so I reached out to a half dozen people. More than that reached out to me saying, 'We'll help underwrite the parade,' and we've already got people submitting applications to try and do the parade for us," Carney said.

The mayor said a similar arrangement could be considered for the Pride Festival.

"If the private sector wants to support that, I would as well," Carney said. "You don't want to cancel things people have grown accustomed to."

Residents said losing either event would have an impact beyond the festivities themselves, including on the local business community and residents who look forward to celebrating their traditions.

Carney says discussions are still in the early stages, but he's confident the St. Patrick's Day Parade will go on as scheduled in 2027.

The city has not yet announced a finalized plan for either event.

Senate Bill 1143 takes effect Jan. 1, 2027.