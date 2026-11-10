Delray Beach cancels 2027 St. Patrick's Day Parade, Pride event under new Florida law

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The City of Delray Beach announced Tuesday it will not host its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade or Pride event in 2027, citing a new Florida law restricting local governments from funding or promoting certain diversity, equity and inclusion activities.

The city said it made the decision following a review of Senate Bill 1134, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2027.

The law prohibits municipalities from funding or promoting, directly or indirectly, or taking official action related to activities that fall under its definition of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Under the law, DEI includes certain programming or activities designed or implemented with reference to race, color, sex, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.

Delray Beach officials said they determined that the restrictions legally prohibit the city from organizing, funding or promoting these events in 2027.

"The City recognizes that these annual events have provided opportunities for members of the community to gather, celebrate, and connect," the city said in a Facebook post. "We appreciate the residents, participants, volunteers, and community partners who have contributed to these events over the years."

The legislation also prohibits municipalities from spending money to support DEI offices or officers and bars them from authorizing municipal funds to be used by employees, contractors, volunteers, vendors or agents to promote DEI initiatives. A resident may bring an action in circuit court against a municipality accused of violating the law.

However, the law includes several exceptions. Municipalities may still recognize or promote certain federal and state holidays and observances. The law also specifically allows cities to issue event permits in a content-neutral manner and provide public safety services.

That provision means the law does not categorically prohibit privately organized events that obtain permits from a municipality. Delray Beach's announcement specifically addresses events organized, funded or promoted by the city.

"We remain committed to serving all residents and providing opportunities for community engagement consistent with applicable state and federal laws," the city said.

The new law takes effect Jan. 1, 2027.