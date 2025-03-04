Delray Beach man running in Boston Marathon looks to raise $10K for cancer research

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — We're just over a month away from the 2025 Boston Marathon, and runners are putting the finishing touches on their training regiments.

One man who will be running in this year's race is Delray Beach's Zach Frazier.

Frazier began his running career in high school and overcame injuries. Since then, in his spare time, he's competed in 5K and 10K events and half-marathons.

The Boston Marathon will be the first marathon he's ever competed in, and he will be running with the Dana-Farber Marathon Team.

The team's goal is to collectively raise more than $8 million for cancer research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

It's a cause near and dear to Frazier, after losing his grandmother in 2015.

"She passed away from breast cancer. It was the first time I ever had to deal with death. One thing I did do in her honor was grow my hair out to donate to kids with cancer who lost their hair," said Frazier.

Frazier has already raised more than than $5,000 towards his personal $10,000 goal.

You can find the donation link here.