At 42, a Delray Beach woman looks to win it all at the Boston Marathon

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Melissa Perlman is relatively new to the marathon running world, only partaking in 10 marathons.

However, her performance at the famous Chicago Marathon was so impressive, she's preparing to compete in the professional division of the upcoming Boston Marathon.

Monday through Friday, you can catch Perlman in the office.

“My full-time job is public relations, and I do it for a living,” said Perlman.

When Perlman isn't helping out her clients, she's "running upwards of 10 to 15 hours a week." It's a hobby that she started in Boca Raton at Spanish River High School.

"I started running like many people do, to get in shape for soccer for school. I picked it up pretty quickly," said Perlman.

Pretty quickly is correct.

"Running has shown me that what you put into it is what you get out of it," said Perlman.

She won several state championships before running in the Ivy League at Brown.

It wasn't until 2018 that she ran her first marathon, falling in love with the training.

"I can put my earbuds in and spend time doing my own things and focusing on myself," said Perlman.

Delayed by the pandemic, the running "bug" eventually would strike again, ultimately leading her to complete the Chicago Marathon.

"I've been trying to break two hours and 45 minutes in a marathon. I knew two-thirds through that I was scheduled to run a really fast pr," said Perlman.

The score was enough to help her qualify for the Boston Marathon in the professional women's division. It's a feat that, at 42 years young, Perlman never expected.

