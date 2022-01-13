Watch
Delray Beach man pleads guilty to $6.9M conspiracy to defraud Medicare

Lab submitted false claims for medically unnecessary tests
Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Posted at 4:32 PM, Jan 13, 2022
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Delray Beach man has pleaded guilty to a $6.9 million conspiracy to defraud Medicare.

According to a release from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), Christopher Licata, 45, admitted that as the owner of Boca Toxicology LLC (doing business as Lab Dynamics), he bribed patient brokers who would refer Medicare beneficiaries and doctors' orders authorizing medically unnecessary genetic testing to Licata's laboratory.

The DOJ said that once the COVID-19 pandemic began, Licata exploited patients' fears of COVID-19 by bundling COVID-19 tests with more expensive, medically unnecessary testing.

In total, Licata's laboratory submitted over $6.9 million in false and fraudulent claims to Medicare for medically unnecessary tests.

Licata pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit health care fraud.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 24 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

