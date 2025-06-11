Delray Beach city leaders seek to maintain full fire staffing after budget talks

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — As Delray Beach faces some financial challenges, city leaders are looking for ways to support first responders.

During Tuesday’s budget workshop, city commissioners discussed ways to keep fire staff fully staffed.

This comes after Delray Beach Fire Chief Ronald Martin sent a memo to fire staff last week regarding possible staffing cuts, but the city is now looking for ways to avoid them.

“If we’re doing that at the expense of our residents’ safety, we’re not doing our job up here,” said Vice Mayor Rob Long.

According to the city, their fire department is facing a $1.4 million shortfall as they shift to a new schedule of 24 hours off and 72 off on October 1st.

Commissioner Julie Casale expressed her concern with the price tag of fire and police union contracts. However, some residents said safety comes at a high cost, and it’s a price they’re willing to pay.

“At the end of the day, it’s a lot of money, but relative to the budget, it’s not,” said Charles Strevino. “And what you’re getting for that is it’s a lot.”

After possible staffing cuts, the city now plans to maintain 3-person rescue crews. It’s a move that Strevino supports.

“If I were living in Boynton or Boca Raton I know that three people would be showing up on a vehicle to service me, and that’s the way it should be here,” said Strevino.

City leaders are also eyeing the SAFER federal grant to help maintain staffing. Vice Mayor Rob Long supports the grant, but wants a long-term fix.

“That’s my issue right now. That we’re not thinking long-term,” said vice mayor Long. “I’ll tell you right now there’s no universe where I’m going to be in favor of reducing our suppression coverage or changing our staffing model period.”

On July 8th, city manager Terrence Moore will bring solutions back to the table, to keep current staffing levels.

“I think it provides the best level of service for the citizens and that’s really what it’s all about,” stated Strevino.”It seems like they’ve committed to that.”

WPTV’s Zitlali Solache reached out to the fire union who sent a segment following the budget workshop:

“IAFF Local 1842 extends its sincere appreciation to the Delray Beach City Commission for their decisive action in preserving current fire department staffing levels. This commitment affirms a fundamental principle: public safety is not a line item to be trimmed; it is a core responsibility of government. Maintaining three-person rescue units ensures we can continue delivering the high-quality emergency response our community expects while protecting the safety of our residents, visitors, and our firefighters. We also applaud the Commission’s willingness to research a fire assessment fee, an approach used successfully by many neighboring cities. A dedicated funding source would finally allow Delray Beach to address urgent infrastructure needs, such as replacing aging fire stations, without placing further strain on the general fund or capital improvement budget. We will always fight for the resources our firefighters need because it’s not just about us, it’s about the people we serve. This decision is a win for every resident who expects their call for help to be answered without delay.”

- IAFF Local 1842 President Craig Mahoney