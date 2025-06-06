DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Possible staffing cuts inside the Delray Beach Fire Department have the union and many neighbors concerned.

According to a social media post by the fire union, the city has approved cutting rescue unit crews down from three to two, following budget reviews.

The fire department sent a memo out to its staff, explaining that the department will be transitioning to a new schedule on October 1st. This change is expected to cost the city $2.5 million.

Under the new plan, firefighters will continue their 24-hour workdays but now have 72 hours off. However, reducing the number of firefighters is a concern on people’s minds, like Glen Muller.

“They should be adding to the staffing if anything, but not cutting it,” said Muller.

“It’s important to feel protected.”

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Delray Beach Fire Department talks possible staffing cuts, leaving many with questions

Muller’s been living in Delray Beach for months and worries that fewer first responders might affect neighborhood safety.

“I would worry if I knew they’re cutting staff. You don’t want that,” said Muller.

“It’s a lot of area to cover, can’t cut it too much.”

In a statement sent to WPTV by the union, they share that Fire Chief Ronald Martin and the fire department’s medical director have cited concerns with the change. They said reducing staff would delay care and jeopardize public safety. Union President Craig Mohoney said they’ve filed a demand to bargain.

Meanwhile, WPTV’s Zitlali Solache is demanding answers and went to city manager Terrence Moore, who sent a statement:

“The City of Delray Beach remains committed to delivering the highest level of public safety to our residents. We deeply respect and value the service of our firefighter-paramedics and the essential role they play in protecting our community. Currently, the City is in the early stages of the annual budgeting process. As part of this process, we are reviewing every department closely to ensure long-term fiscal responsibility while maintaining the high-quality services our residents expect and deserve. No final decisions regarding staffing adjustments or budget reductions have been made at this time. We recognize the concerns raised by stakeholders and are committed to ongoing dialogue to ensure that public safety remains a top priority throughout this process.”

Commissioner Julie Casale said they will likely discuss the staffing cuts during their next budget meeting on Tuesday.

