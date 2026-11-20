DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach Arts, Inc. has submitted an application to put on the 59th Annual Delray Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade after a new Florida law prompted the city to announce it would cancel the event.

The nonprofit submitted the Special Event application in hopes of being granted permission to the parade in 2027.

New legislation restricts local governments from funding, promoting or taking official actions related to certain diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) activities.

Delray Beach Arts said that bringing the parade to life will require community support from sponsors, businesses, and community participation.

They created a GoFundMe campaign and said they are actively seeking corporate sponsors and community partners for the event.

"Together, we can keep the tradition alive and make the 59th Annual Delray Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade a celebration our community can be proud of," the nonprofit said.

When we spoke with Delray Beach Mayor Tom Carney earlier this month, he said he's confident the St. Patrick's Day Parade will go on as scheduled in 2027.

Senate Bill 1143 takes effect Jan. 1, 2027.