Confused about Delray Beach school zone speed limits? Here's when cameras can ticket you

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — We are getting answers for drivers in Delray Beach after concerned parents near Banyan Creek Elementary reached out, saying they were shocked to receive several tickets, seemingly by mistake.

Nearly 5,000 tickets — each carrying a $100 fine — were issued citywide between Aug. 10 and Sept. 18, according to police.

Delray Beach police say the 20 mph beacons at Banyan Creek Elementary flashed from 7:20 a.m. to 8:10 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. to 2:35 p.m., while camera enforcement followed city ordinance times of 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 1:35 to 2:35 p.m.

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The mismatch meant some drivers were ticketed during times when the beacons were not flashing to alert them to slow down.

Natalie Ahlf, a Delray Beach mother who lives near the school, said she received three of those tickets and was confused about why so many of her neighbors were being cited at the same time.

"The entire neighborhood suddenly got an influx of tickets from the city of Delray Beach," Ahlf said. "Everybody was like, OK, what's going on? Every ticket is for $100. What's happening? Why are we all of a sudden receiving so many tickets at once?"

Ahlf said she was driving at the normal posted speed limit of 35 mph because the school zone beacons were not flashing.

"Everybody's getting tickets at once because the lights weren't blinking, and then nobody knows what to do about it," Ahlf said.

WPTV

Police say they became aware of the discrepancy on Sept. 16 after a concerned citizen brought it to their attention. Action was immediately taken to address the situation. Palm Beach County, which operates the flashing beacons, has since changed the beacon times to match the city ordinance.

Police say notices of violation issued in error have been dismissed.

After identifying the issue at Banyan Creek, police say all other school zones in the city were checked and found to be operating correctly. The Delray Beach Police Department says it will continue to monitor and engage with Red Speed to ensure compliance.

For drivers who remain confused about when school zone speed limits are in effect, police provided the following enforcement times for each school in the city. Outside of these times, the normal posted speed limit applies at each location.

All school zones have posted signs with the times of enforcement:

Village Academy: 7:05–8:30 a.m. and 1:35–2:55 p.m.

Banyan Creek: 7:30–8:30 a.m. and 1:35–2:35 p.m.

Pine Grove: 7:30–8:30 a.m. and 1:35–2:35 p.m.

Plumosa: 7:30–8:30 a.m. and 2:05–3:05 p.m.

Daughters of Zion: 7:30–8:30 a.m. and 2:30–3:30 p.m. (Monday–Thursday); 1:30–2:30 p.m. (Friday)

Mount Olive: 7:30–8:30 a.m. and 1:25–2:25 p.m.

Saint Vincent: 7:30–8:30 a.m. and 2–3 p.m.

Trinity: 7:30–8:30 a.m. and 2:30–3:30 p.m.

The Delray Beach City Commission is scheduled to receive another update on the school zone camera program in December.