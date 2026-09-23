Delray Beach school zone cameras issue nearly 5,000 speeding tickets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — New school zone speed cameras in Delray Beach have issued nearly 5,000 violations since enforcement began on Aug. 10, but a timing malfunction at one elementary school has prompted officials to dismiss and refund some of the $100 fines. The company operating the cameras, RedSpeed, confirmed the error and the high number of violations during a city commission meeting Tuesday.

The issue has sparked a debate among parents and residents who support the safety initiative but demand fairness and accuracy from the system.

WATCH BELOW: Speed cameras issue about 5K tickets in 6 weeks in Delray Beach

Delray Beach speed cameras issue 5,000 violations, malfunction prompts refunds

Thousands of Violations Issued

During the Tuesday meeting, officials from RedSpeed reported that 4,945 notices of violation were issued citywide between Aug.10 and Sept. 18, 2026. A violation is triggered when a vehicle travels 11 mph or more over the posted speed limit in an active school zone.

"Since Aug. 10 to Sept. 18 — there have been almost 5,000 notices issued," said an official.

RedSpeed officials stated the program is working to deter dangerous driving, reporting that violations are down 81% compared to initial speed studies. They also highlighted the severity of the problem, noting, "The fastest violation that we’ve caught is 84 mph."

Camera Malfunction at Banyan Creek Elementary

The company also disclosed a significant technical problem involving the camera and flashing beacons at Banyan Creek Elementary School. According to Redspeed, the equipment was not properly synchronized, leading to tickets being issued outside of designated school zone hours.

Officials assured the commission that all incorrect notices from that location have been dismissed or refunded.

Delray Beach City Commissioner Juli Casale told WPTV the error is a primary concern.

"The camera problems are a serious concern. People received tickets when the equipment wasn’t properly functioning, so we need to address that," Casale said. "We need to make sure that technology is working. The process needs to be fair, and we need to keep our kids safe too."

Residents Call for Clearer Signage

While many support the cameras' goal of improving safety, some residents argue the city has not provided adequate warning to drivers.

Halsi Oldehoff, who lives near one of the school zones, said her friends were ticketed because they were unaware of the new enforcement.

“I support the cameras except the fact that they only put up one sign on each side," Oldehoff said. "Nobody knew."

She is advocating for more prominent flashing lights to alert drivers throughout the entire enforcement period and believes the initial wave of fines should be forgiven.

“I don’t think they went about it the right way," Oldehoff said. "And honestly, I think they should wipe those 5,000 people’s tickets away.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Tom Carney raised concerns about whether the city did enough to inform drivers.

“Are we doing enough to alert the public that even in non-school zone hours, these zones are being monitored for speed?" Carney asked.

In response, Police Chief Darrell Hunter stated that the department had made efforts to educate the public through social media posts and flyers mailed home through schools.

What's Next

The Delray Beach City Commission is scheduled to receive another update on the school zone camera program in December.

"The goal of this program working properly is to keep our children safe,” Casale stated. “And if it is doing that, and working properly, I imagine the program will stay.”

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