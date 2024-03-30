Candlelight vigil honors man killed in Boca Raton hit-and-run crash

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Family and friends of hit-and-run victim Shawn Matthews, 36, held a candlelight vigil on Delray Beach.

"It's almost hard to be sad in this moment. It's the worst thing that could possibly happen to me but seeing all these people here, there's no denying the love that's here," Kevin Matthews, Shawn's identical twin brother, said.

Friday night was breezy but nearly 100 people were able to light their candles, alongside Shawn's parents, brother and his younger sister.

"There's been so many people that have reached out that I don't even know that well that have offered a lending hand," Kevin Matthews said. "Any support maybe emotionally is enough or appreciated. Nothing is going unappreciated."

Last week, Shawn's body was found along Northwest 40th Street in Boca Raton early Thursday morning.

The Boca Raton Police Department said the incident happened at approximately 3 a.m.

WPTV contacted Boca Raton police, and they say there are currently no updates on the investigation.

"It's going to be beyond what they can do, we're going to need help beyond their capabilities and their limitations and their jurisdiction, especially this far out in time," Kevin Matthews said. "We're going to need a miracle or community help on this one. Anybody who knows anything will be appreciated."

Toward the end of the vigil, the group held up their candles shouting, 'I love you, Shawn,' as they waited for the wind to blow out every candle.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help with funeral arrangements and for a reward to find the driver responsible.