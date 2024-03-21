Watch Now
Boca Raton police investigating fatal hit-and-run after man's body found in road

Body of Shawn Ryan Matthews, 36, of Port Charlotte, found in 120 block of Northwest 40th Street
Posted at 12:25 PM, Mar 21, 2024
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash after a man's body was found in the road early Thursday morning.

In a news release, the Boca Raton Police Department said the incident happened at approximately 3 a.m.

A passerby found the body of Shawn Ryan Matthews, 36, of Port Charlotte, in the road at 121 Northwest 40th Street.

However, no vehicle debris was found at the scene, and police don't have any information about what kind of car was involved in the crash.

If you have any details that can help police, call Officer Crawford at 561-620-6227.

