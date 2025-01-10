Body found in storage closet in deadly Delray Beach fire

DELRAY BEACH — Delray Beach police and fire rescue crews were dispatched Friday morning to a fire at 1005 South Congress Ave. in the Sherwood Plaza.

The fire took place at the Service Plus Income Tax building.

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. and smoke was showing from the structure when the fire department arrived.

Officials told WPTV that the fire broke out in a clothing store, but they are unsure if the storage closet is related to the clothing store.

Fire investigators said the cause of death is unknown and it's still an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with WPTV.com and WPTV News for updates.