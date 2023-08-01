West Palm Beach police officer killed in crash identified

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach police officer who died in a crash involving his cruiser on Friday in Boynton Beach has been identified as 43-year-old Fernando DeSouza by his family.

He is the second uncle of WPTV reporter Joel Lopez.

Family photo West Palm Beach police officer Fernando DeSouza served in the U.S. Army.



DeSouza served in the Army for seven years, including doing tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.

He was with the West Palm Beach police department for almost 17 years, according to the family.

Family photo Fernando DeSouza was a West Palm Beach police officer for 17 years.



DeSouza leaves behind a son, six siblings and his parents.

Boynton Beach Police Department officers were called to the intersection of Hypoluxo Road and Lawrence Road just after 2:30 a.m.

Investigators said a marked West Palm Beach police vehicle had crashed and caught fire, killing the driver.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a tow truck taking the charred wreckage of the police vehicle away from the scene, as well as a large utility pole on the ground in the intersection.

"During this profoundly difficult time, our thoughts, prayers, and sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim, as well as the West Palm Beach Police Department," the Boynton Beach Police Department said in a news release.

The West Palm Beach Police Department was awaiting positive identification of the driver, which spokesman Mike Jachles said could take several days.

