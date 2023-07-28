West Palm Beach police vehicle involved in fiery, deadly wreck

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach police vehicle was involved in a fiery and deadly crash early Friday morning in Boynton Beach, authorities said.

The Boynton Beach Police Department said officers responded to the intersection of Hypoluxo Road and Lawrence Road just after 2:30 a.m.

Investigators said a marked West Palm Beach police vehicle had crashed and caught fire and the driver tragically died. However, the driver's identity has not been confirmed at this time.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a tow truck taking the charred wreckage of the police vehicle away from the scene, as well as a large utility pole on the ground in the intersection.

Traffic homicide investigators with the Boynton Beach Police Department are working to determine what led up the wreck.

"During this profoundly difficult time, our thoughts, prayers, and sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim, as well as the West Palm Beach Police Department," the Boynton Beach Police Department said in a news release.