Person on motorcycle vandalizes Pride flag painted on Boynton Beach road, police say

Culprit could be charged with criminal mischief
A Pride flag painted on a street in Boynton Beach was vandalized on June 2, according to police.
Posted at 11:52 AM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 11:57:43-04

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A sign of acceptance during Pride month was vandalized in Boynton Beach, police said.

A Pride flag painted at the corner of Ocean Avenue and Southeast First Street has skid marks on it. Police told WPTV that the vandalism happened on June 2.

Investigators said security video recorded a person on a motorcycle doing donuts on the street art.

Police said unfortunately the footage did not reveal much information about the vehicle or the culprit.

The person responsible could be charged with criminal mischief, according to police.

This isn't the first time a Pride flag on a South Florida street has been vandalized.

A man who defaced an LGBTQ Pride crosswalk shortly after it was unveiled in Delray Beach in 2021 pleaded guilty last year.

Also, an LGBTQ+ Pride mural located on a Fort Lauderdale road was vandalized in February.

