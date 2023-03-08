Fort Lauderdale police seek tips after LGBTQ+ Pride mural defaced

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Police are looking for the people responsible for recently defacing an LGBTQ+ Pride mural located on a Fort Lauderdale road.

The mural is located on Sebastian Street near the intersection with A1A.

Investigators said the incident occurred just before 5 p.m. on Feb. 28.

A picture shared Tuesday by police showed a black truck driving on the mural and black skid marks on it.

At the bottom of the photo, there is also a person who appeared to be recording the incident.

"The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is deeply disturbed this incident took place," Chief Patrick Lynn said in a statement. "We stand in support of our LGBTQ community and will continue to gather details surrounding this vandalism."

Police said if anyone has information regarding the people who made the skid marks, or the person seen recording the incident, they are encouraged to contact Detective Jones at 954-828-5771.

This isn't the first time an LGBTQ+ Pride mural has been defaced in South Florida.

A multi-colored crosswalk was defaced in Delray Beach shortly after it was unveiled in June 2021.

The 20-year-old man who was arrested in that case pleaded guilty last year to felony criminal mischief and reckless driving. He was sentenced to two years probation, 100 hours of community service, a mental health screening and had to pay $774 in court costs.