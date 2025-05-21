PBSO confirms motorcyclist killed in Boynton Beach crash was one of their own

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Following the fatal crash on Friday, May 16, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the victim, 19-year-old Mike Grajales, was one of their own.

In a statement released on their social media accounts, PBSO says:

"We are heartbroken to share the sudden passing of Cadet Mike Grajales. Mike was a proud member of our PBSO family, serving in the Training Division, Field Training Unit. His dedication and bright spirit will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this extremely difficult time. Rest in peace, Mike. 🖤🕊️💔"

The tragic accident occurred Friday at around 6:30 p.m., in the 1400 block of North Congress Avenue, just south of Gateway Boulevard.

Grajales was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The status and identities of the passengers in the car have not been confirmed.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.