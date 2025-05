BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach police are investigating a traffic accident in the 1400 block of North Congress Avenue.

Police say that a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle occurred around 6:30 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle was transported as a trauma alert to a local hospital.

North Congress Ave. from the 1300 block to Gateway Boulevard is currently closed in both directions.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

Boynton Beach Police Department/Facebook

