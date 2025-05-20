Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on North Congress Avenue in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach police say they have identified the motorcyclist involved in a fatal crash on Friday evening.

Police responded to an accident around 6:30 p.m., in the 1400 block of North Congress Avenue, just south of Gateway Boulevard.

They say 19-year-old motorcyclist Mike Grajales was traveling north on Congress Ave., and a vehicle was traveling west on Renaissance Way. The driver of the vehicle attempted to turn left and go south on Congress.

Grajales attempted to avoid the vehicle but ended up colliding with the vehicle. The accident closed down North Congress Ave. in both directions for several hours.

Grajales was transported to Delray Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Boynton Beach police are still investigating the crash.